Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Gujrat man arrested for raping, killing 11-year-old: police

Art: SAMAA Digital

A man was arrested on charges of raping and then murdering an 11-year-old boy in Gujrat on Tuesday, according to the police.

The boy had gone missing two days ago after which his family lodged a missing complaint at the area’s police station. His body was found from a storm drain on Tuesday.

The suspect lived in the neighbourhood and had allegedly abducted the child, raped and then murdered him.

He confessed his crime to the police. “He said that he committed the murder out of fear that the child will reveal his identity,” a police officer said.

