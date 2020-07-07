Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping

Paramedics are being trained in nursing and ventilator use at Lahore's Expo Centre. Photo: Online

The World Health Organisation has appreciated Pakistan’s effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

@WHO is glad to see that cases in Pakistan have been in decline since early June & we appreciate your strong surveillance efforts to fight the pandemic,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus in a Twitter post.

Pakistan’s smart lockdown was imposed on June 17, when there were 160,118 cases in the country. Around that time, between 4,000 to 5,000 cases were being reported daily.

As of July 6, the COVID-19 tally stands at 234,509 and close to 3,000 new cases are being reported on a daily basis. On June 6, 2,691 new cases were recorded.

Due to country’s current situation, the UK and European Union have not allowed Pakistanis to enter. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the WHO to look into travel restrictions for Pakistan and other low-income countries.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 Pakistan WHO
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.