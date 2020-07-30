Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Health

Global coronavirus cases top 17 million, US nears 4,450,000 cases

Posted: Jul 30, 2020
Global coronavirus cases top 17 million, US nears 4,450,000 cases

Photo: AFP

The number of coronavirus infections recorded worldwide has soared through 17 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0700 GMT on Thursday.

At least 17,022,877 cases have been registered as the pandemic accelerates with a million new infections detected in the last four days.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 4,426,982 cases including 150,713 deaths.

Brazil registered record daily numbers of infections and deaths from the new coronavirus, sending its overall death toll surging past 90,000 people.

Despite the record figures, the government issued a decree reopening the country to foreign visitors arriving by plane, ending a four-month travel ban in hopes of reviving a lockdown-devastated tourism industry.

Brazil, which has been hit harder than any country except the United States in the pandemic, recorded 69,074 new cases and 1,595 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the figures to a total of more than 2.5 million infections and 90,134 people killed since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said.

Technical issues likely contributed to the high daily figures.

The health ministry had said Tuesday that problems with its online reporting system had delayed figures from Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state and the one with the most cases and deaths.

