Thursday, July 30, 2020
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months

Posted: Jul 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Policemen used to feed the rooster

A rooster was released on Thursday from jail in Ghotki after eight months, confirmed the police.

A Mirpur Mathelo court approved the rooster's bail after which he was released.

Five roosters were taken into police custody during a raid at a gambling den a few months ago, said a policeman deployed at the Jarwar police station. Suspects were arrested on charges of betting on cockfighting.

Cockfighting is a blood sport in which two roosters are placed in a small ring and made to fight to death. It is illegal in many places but there are small communities that still hold these fights regularly.

The suspected gamblers were released on bail earlier but one of the roosters remained in police custody. The officers used to feed him and offered him protection from other animals.

