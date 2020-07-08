Five killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan

At least five people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and truck on the Rahim Yar Khan Highway, rescue officials said Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, five people died on the spot, while 12 others were shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital. The van was going to Sadiqabad from Alipur.

Eyewitness told SAMAA TV that the accident took place after the van’s driver tried to save a motorcyclist on the highway.

The van collided with the truck when the driver tried to save the man on the motorcycle, an eyewitness said.

The deceased belong to Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad, the health officials told reporters.