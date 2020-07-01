Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed

The Islamabad High Court has disposed of a petition challenging Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan holding his post following his controversial statement on fake pilots in Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Wednesday.

Advocate Tariq Asad, the petitioner’s lawyer, appeared in court.

Khan said that 262 pilots in the country have fake licences, said the lawyer. This was an irresponsible statement to make.

In response to his statement, PIA flights to Europe have been suspended for six months, the lawyer remarked. The federal minister should’ve investigated the matter privately. He should be removed from his post over this, Asad added.

On June 26, Khan said that there are 262 commercial pilots in the country whose licenses are dubious. Of them, 34 pilots didn’t appear in even one out of eight exam papers.

Khan said the authorities have prepared a list of 148 pilots with dubious licenses. The matter of fake degrees of 28 others would be forwarded to the cabinet, he said.

The European Union Air Safety Agency suspended on June 30 the authorisation for PIA to operate in Europe for six months.