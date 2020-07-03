Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward

SAMAA TV has become one of the first channels to be able to go inside a coronavirus ward to bring you exclusive footage of what it is like.

This was made possible ironically, by the fact that reporter Fayaz Ahmed and cameraperson Kamran Khan both contracted coronavirus and survived it. This gave them the clearance from the health authorities in Peshawar to visit Lady Reading Hospital.

LRH has 205 beds but they are planning to ramp it up to 500. The team spoke to the doctors on call and the patient attendants or their relatives. In order to protect patient identity we have removed footage of their faces or blurred it. If their relatives spoke it was with their masks on, so they cannot be identified.