Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

SAMAA TV has become one of the first channels to be able to go inside a coronavirus ward to bring you exclusive footage of what it is like.
This was made possible ironically, by the fact that reporter Fayaz Ahmed and cameraperson Kamran Khan both contracted coronavirus and survived it. This gave them the clearance from the health authorities in Peshawar to visit Lady Reading Hospital.
LRH has 205 beds but they are planning to ramp it up to 500. The team spoke to the doctors on call and the patient attendants or their relatives. In order to protect patient identity we have removed footage of their faces or blurred it. If their relatives spoke it was with their masks on, so they cannot be identified.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lady reading hospital
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.