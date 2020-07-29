Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus: Contact numbers for testing in Gilgit-Baltistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: Contact numbers for testing in Gilgit-Baltistan

Image: Muhammad Obair/Samaa Digital

Gilgit-Baltistan has fared better than the other provinces in Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic. As of July 29, the region has reported 2,042 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

There are 334 active cases in GB now. A total of 1,658 people have defeated the virus.

Here are the numbers you can call if you want to get tested for coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan:

Federal COVID-19 helpline: 1166

DHQ Hospital Gilgit: 05811-4920253
This is a public hospital so the test is free.

CMH Skardu: 05815-922089
This is a military hospital.

TB Lab Chilas: 5812-35684151, 35682706, 35688018, 35688007
This is a public facility so the test is free.

Diamer District Commissioner: 92-346-1110488, 05812-920055

Gilgit DHO Dr Mubeen: 0314-5410025

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 gilgit-baltistan test
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.