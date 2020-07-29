Coronavirus: Contact numbers for testing in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan has fared better than the other provinces in Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic. As of July 29, the region has reported 2,042 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

There are 334 active cases in GB now. A total of 1,658 people have defeated the virus.

Here are the numbers you can call if you want to get tested for coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan:

Federal COVID-19 helpline: 1166

DHQ Hospital Gilgit: 05811-4920253

This is a public hospital so the test is free.

CMH Skardu: 05815-922089

This is a military hospital.

TB Lab Chilas: 5812-35684151, 35682706, 35688018, 35688007

This is a public facility so the test is free.

Diamer District Commissioner: 92-346-1110488, 05812-920055

Gilgit DHO Dr Mubeen: 0314-5410025