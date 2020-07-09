Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Health

Coronavirus: Sindh approves risk allowance for doctors, nursing students

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: Sindh approves risk allowance for doctors, nursing students

Health workers trasnporting body of a coronavirus patient from LUMSH Hyderabad. Photo: Online

Health workers doing their duties during the coronavirus pandemic will finally receive a monthly health risk allowance, according to a notification issued by the Sindh government on July 9.

They will be paid according to their levels of basic pay scale structure:

  • BPS 1 to 16 Rs17,000
  • BPS 17 and above Rs35,000
  • Postgraduate students Rs15,000
  • House job officers Rs10,000
  • Nursing students Rs5,500

This will apply from July 1 till the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

A summary of the allowance recommendations was sent to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah by the health department in June. It was approved on Thursday.

In April, the Sindh government had deducted 10% from the salaries of doctors, paramedics and supporting staff for the provincial Coronavirus Emergency Fund. The decision was reversed in May after many protests of various doctors’ associations.

