Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines

The COVID-19 pandemic has left people in Pakistan scrambling for medical supplies and treatments.

The prices of basic devices such pulse oximeters that measure blood oxygen levels have skyrocketed and there are many reports in local and international media about the black market for plasma.

SAMAA Health has compiled a list of contacts for oxygen cylinder and pulse oximeter suppliers and verified places for donors and recipients to contact for plasma. As of July 10, we have also added contacts for coronavirus drugs actemra, remdesivir and dexamethasone, which were shared by DRAP.

This list is not exhaustive or complete but an initial attempt to bring you, our reader the most useful information. If readers would like to add more resources or point out problems with any of the contacts they can get in touch with us on Facebook, Twitter or at taneer.ahmed@samaa.tv.



Oxygen cylinders

Karachi

Al Mouood Social Welfare: 0321-9202922, 0300-8227790

Al Khidmat Foundation: Shahzad Khalil 0332-3581595

-Raja Saquib 0332-1310168

-Sarfaraz Sheikh 0333-2425151

-Maghera Ibrahim 0342-2991969

Qureshi and Sons: 021-36621852, 021-36608673

Care Gas Services: Naeem 0332-3603257,

-WhatsApp 0313-3573494

Alamgir Welfare Trust: 021-111-153153, 021-34852055-60

Lahore

Syed Sajid: 0300-4884414

Shaikh Israr: 0300-4305814

Nabeel: 0315-4646010, 0301-0452101

Pak Orient Gases: 0300-7200227

-Ali: 0322-8438231

Oxygen Gas: 0300-9478821

-Zeeshan: 0322-4696095

-Sarfaraz: 0300-9478821

Gas Coin: 0333-4246042

-Rehman: 0333-5401008

John Nursing Care: 0344-2847377

Zirar Enterprise: 0322-4602203

Decent Oxygen (Nicolson Road): 0321 4694718

Khalifa Pipes (Nicolson Road): 0333 4216436

Falcon Traders (PECO Road): 0300 4305814

First Pharmacy: 0335-7970132, 0309-7863132

Islamabad

Home service for quarantined patients only: 0314-9550007

Hafeez Surgical: 051-5531902

-Sufyan: 0333-5248835

City Pharmacy Mall Road Saddar Rawalpindi

-Yasir: 0341-0534282

New Light Kashmir Road Saddar Rawalpindi: 051-5519945

-Bilal: 0300-5000369

Faisalabad:

Farrukh Mahmood: 0312-7308327

Malik Imran: 0321-9898000

Al Madina Oxygen Gas Works: Naveed Malik 0301-6911655



Pulse oximeter

Delivery across Pakistan

Daraz.pk: Order may take up to a month to be delivered

Tosharing.com 03-111-111-600

Adour.pk: https://aodour.pk/brand/imdk/Fingertip-Pulse-Oximeter

Shop from home: 0332-2536539 www.shopfromhome.pk

Desertcart.pk: https://bit.ly/3824b7j

Physio-Shop: 0345-1425124, 0333-1048076 www.physioshop.pk

Karachi

Kausar Medico

Call: 0311-1555052 WhatsApp: 0317-1172203

Al Khidmat Foundation: Shahzad Khalil 0332-3581595

-Raja Saquib 0332-1310168

-Sarfaraz Sheikh 0333-2425151

-Maghera Ibrahim 0342-2991969

Abbasi Surgical: Ali 03302887329

Scientech online store: M Akbar Baig 0321-9223353

www.scientech.com.pk

A A Enterprises Industrial and Medical Goods Supplier: 0344-3723656

Time Medicos: 0313-6856618

Medshop Pakistan: 0345-4871717 www.medshop.pk

Lahore

Syed Sajid: 0300-4884414

-03204-505230

Clinlab: 0322-0000704

Noorani Medical: 042-37234000

First Pharmacy: 0335-7970132, 0309-7863132

Dragle Pharma: 0306-0492723

Shifa4u: www.shifa4u.com

Islamabad

Home service for quarantined patients only: 0314-9550007

Shaheen Pharmacy I-8: 051-8744666

D Watson, F-10 markaz: 051-2215783

Polycare Diagnostic: https://polycarediagnostics.com

Pak surgical at college road Rawalpindi: 0332-2536539, 0307-5080360

Pindi surgical: 0333-0223888

Faisalabad

Chiniot Bazaar

Global Care: 0331-9180489

Medical Shopping Online: 051-8732090

New Best Way Distributors: 0306- 5551111



Plasma

Contact numbers

National Disaster Management Authority plasma helpline: 0304-1111061

National NIBD plasma helpline: 0333-2976390

Institutes collaborating with NIBD:

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad: 051-926117089

Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar: 091-921714047

Khwaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot: 052-4566521

University of Health Sciences Lahore: 042-9923167376

Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute Lahore: 042-36093000 ext. 3188, 0334 7805109

People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences Nawabshah: 0244-9370260

Rawalpindi Institute of Urology & Transplantation: WhatsApp numbers

-12am-6am: 0303-7031782, 0301-3076324

-6am-12pm: 0320-4897597, 0336-2838226, 0344-8539143, 0349-0565614

-12pm-6pm: 0300- 2217061, 0348-4167486, 0320-2630446, 0301-4180050, 0331-9146374

-6pm-12am: 0334-4324052, 0334-5639584, 0345-0515242

Private institutions:

AKU Hospital: Dr Muhammad Hasan 0333-3710453 from 9am till 5pm

Mohafiz helpline: 0333-1900109

-Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSct4N71ZDi842c0yc9TIH8YVTyqlCsbMVsKqLXFBwjxDpolGQ/viewform

Justajoo helpline for COVID-19 patients: 0301-1116114, 03011116115

Facebook groups

Corona Recovered Warriors: https://www.facebook.com/groups/coronarecovered

Corona Awareness & Relief Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/267569424430662

Blood Volunteers of Pakistan:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/422880708124685



Actemra, remdesivir and dexamethasone (Updated July 10)

Clinical trials of these drugs are taking place in various hospitals in Pakistan. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has now provided a contact list for buying these drugs.

Actemra 80mg/162mg/ 200mg/400mg for infusion (Tocilizumab)

Roche Pakistan, Karachi

Toll Free: 0304-1111085

Ali Akbar Lone:

0301-1152979

Remdesivir injection (Bemsivir/ Ninavir lyophillized)

The Searle Company Limited, Karachi

M. Sajid

0302-8233130

Nisar Qureshi

0300-8207048

OBS Healthcare, Karachi

Amin

03012899442

Qazi Iftikhar

03002471054

Dexamethasone 4mg/ml injection

(Decadron)

OBS Pakistan, Karachi

Amin

0301-2899442

Qazi Iftikhar

03002471054

(Dexamedron)

Geoffman Pharmaceuticals, Karachi

Moeed Abdul Wajid

0315-9232991

Anwar Muheeb

0332-2246086

(Dexamethasone)

Tabros, Karachi

Karam Shah

0300-2679653

Amir Shaukat

0347-9569745

(Dexamethasone)

Fazul Ellahie, Karachi

Asif Khitab

0324-3889100

(D-cort)

Brookes Pharma, Karachi

Umair Qureshi

0300-9205801

Shakeeb A. Siddique

0315-2106211

(Dexaroid)

Medicaids, Karachi

Waqas

0321-8280367

Amir udddin Rahu

0300-2909877

(D-sone)

Mediate Pharmaceuticals, Karachi

Dr Sajid Arain

0345-2803338

Muzzamil Mehmood

0321-7233052

(Dexamethasone)

Amros Pharma, Karachi

Faheem Memon

0321-2315255

Abid Iqbal

0336-3536351

(Kanadex)

ISIS Pharma & Chemical, Karachi

Asif Naqi

0300-8236030

Sufyan Jawed

0321-2207964

(D-dron)

Ephram Lab, Karachi

Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi

0302-2243167

Muhammad Mujtaba Ali

0300-2951753





Facebook user Sara Khan provided most of the contacts for Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad.