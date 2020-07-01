Coronavirus hospital in Karachi’s Jauhar opens Friday: Sindh Health Minister

The hospital for COVID-19 patients set up in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar will start functioning from Friday, said Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Wednesday.

The hospital was built considering the coronavirus situation in the city. Karachi has recorded more than 60,000 cases, the highest number of cases in all of Sindh. The province has reported a total of 86,796 cases so far.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s 50-bed hospital will have a six-bed ICU as well as HDUs. There’s also a radiology department with X-ray facilities.

The Sindh health minister said the hospital had been completed in record time.

Another 200-bed hospital at NIPA for coronavirus patients will be completed soon, she added. This hospital has reportedly been under construction for many years and was last handed to Dow University for completion.

Dr Pechuho had earlier said that a total of 147 ICUs and 834 HDUs would be added to five hospitals in Karachi. These include Civil Hospital Karachi, Services Hopital, Lyari General, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Hospital and NIPA Hospital.