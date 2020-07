Eidul Azha will fall on July 31 this year. There was a spike seen in infections two weeks after the previous Eid as people did not follow coronavirus SOPs.

The National Ministry of Health has released COVID-19 prevention guidelines for Eidul Azha. These include the measures to be taken during the slaughtering of animals and Eid prayers.

During slaughter

Slaughter site should be away from general public

Crowding at the site should be avoided

Keep a distance of at least two metres from others

Wear a mask and gloves

Cough or sneeze into bent elbows

Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 40-60 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with 60-80% alcohol

For disinfection

Clean the site before and after with detergent and water, followed by rinsing and drying

Disinfect using chemicals such as bleach or any household disinfectant

Use disposable towels and disposable mop heads for cleaning OR

Wash used towels and mop with surf and water afterwards

Eid prayers