Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Around 80 million children poisoned by lead worldwide, UNICEF warns

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Around 80 million children poisoned by lead worldwide, UNICEF warns

Photo: AFP

Up to 800 million children around the world are being poisoned by lead from water and air pollution, the United Nations warned Thursday in a special report on the “massive and previously unknown” health crisis.

One out of every three children is estimated to have levels of lead–a potent neurotoxin (poisonous substance that damages nervous system)–in their blood that require immediate action to prevent long-lasting damage, the UN’s children’s fund UNICEF said.

“With few early symptoms, lead silently wreaks havoc on children’s health and development, with possibly fatal consequences,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director.

“Knowing how widespread lead pollution is-–and understanding the destruction it causes to individual lives and communities–-must inspire urgent action to protect children once and for all.”

Childhood lead exposure has been linked to a range of behavioural problems, as well as kidney damage and cardiovascular conditions later in life.

The problem, which occurs overwhelmingly in South Asia, is estimated to cost low- and middle-income countries almost $1 trillion over the children’s lifetimes. 

Lead pollution comes from a variety of sources, including open-air furnaces, paint and petrol. Lead piping in many countries also produces dangerous levels of the chemical in drinking water supplies.

The UN report said a leading source of the toxin was un-recycled or poorly disposed-of car batteries. In countries where child lead poisoning is most prevalent, the number of vehicles on the road has doubled since 2000.

The analysis of childhood lead exposure was complied by the Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation, a leading global health research group partly funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. 

It found that while blood lead levels among children in richer countries had declined over the years, in poorer nations the problem had increased drastically.

“The good news is that lead can be recycled safely without exposing workers, their children, and surrounding neighbourhoods,” said Richard Fuller, president of Pure Earth, a charity that co-lead the study. 

“People can be educated about the dangers of lead and empowered to protect themselves and their children.”

He said the economic and social returns on investing in reducing lead pollution could be “enormous”.

“Improved health, increased productivity, higher IQs, less violence, and brighter futures for millions of children across the planet,” said Fuller.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Children lead Pollution unicef
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.