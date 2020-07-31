Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > News

Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3

Photo: www.gerrys.com.pk

The Canadian Visa Application Centre in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will reopen from August 3 onwards, it confirmed on July 29.

The centre, however, will provide limited services for the time being. This includes biometric verification of instruction letter holders, return decision envelopes to applicants and taking permanent resident travel document via post/courier.

The visa centres were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 278,240 people have tested positive for the virus in Pakistan.

