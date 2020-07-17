Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance

The opposition parties are being politically victimised by the government, says Pakistan Peoples Part Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto.

The PPP chairperson was speaking to the media in Sukkur.

He said the PTI-led federal government is blackmailing the National Accountability Bureau and its chairperson.

The young leader had also tweeted to condemn a “secret” ordinance enacted to “facilitate” India’s Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“What is this secret Kulbhushan Jadhav ordinance introduced by our selected government without taking the country or parliament into confidence,” he had written.

He called it “absolutely outrageous” and said the PPP wanted answers and accountability. “Yet another reason why this PM [Imran Khan] must go,” Bilawal wrote.