Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance

The opposition parties are being politically victimised by the government, says Pakistan Peoples Part Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto.

The PPP chairperson was speaking to the media in Sukkur.

He said the PTI-led federal government is blackmailing the National Accountability Bureau and its chairperson.

The young leader had also tweeted to condemn a “secret” ordinance enacted to “facilitate” India’s Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“What is this secret Kulbhushan Jadhav ordinance introduced by our selected government without taking the country or parliament into confidence,” he had written.

He called it “absolutely outrageous” and said the PPP wanted answers and accountability. “Yet another reason why this PM [Imran Khan] must go,” Bilawal wrote.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk'
‘High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk’
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.