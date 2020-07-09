9am headlines: Islamabad policeman assaulted, empty govt posts being abolished

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

The AVCC recovered a kidnapped child from Karachi’s Baldia Ittehad Town. Three suspects were arrested after a shootout but died on the way to the hospital. The child was kidnapped on June 21 from Metroville and the kidnappers had asked his parents for Rs10 million.

A woman and her daughter and son were injured during a robbery in their house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed. They ere taken to a hospital where they were identified as Khadeeja, her daughter Farhana and son Zafar. A man was killed and two injured in separate mugging attempts in Landhi, Korangi and Liaqatabad. The Anti-Street Crime Squad arrested a suspect involved in the Korangi mugging.

A policeman was beaten up with iron rods for stopping a young man for checking near Islamabad’s Aabpara Chowk. He has said that if the young man and his friends who attacked him aren’t brought to justice he will resign.

The government is doing away with posts in federal ministries that have been vacant for a year. Posts from grades one till 16 that have been vacant for a year will not be filled. This decision has been conveyed to all ministries, divisions and executive offices. The establishment division has been directed to take action. The finance division says a final decision on this will be taken y the federal cabinet.

The United States has reported a record high in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with 52,000 new cases being reported. The most were reported in Texas, Florida and California. Pakistan has reported 78 deaths in one day, taking the total death toll to 4,473. Another 4,339 cases were reported in the country.

The Pakistan cricket team has begun practising for its series against England. The team is on the field after three months and players are very happy. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and batting coach Younis Khan are hopeful of good results.