Tuesday, June 23, 2020
HOME > Entertainment

William Dalrymple’s ‘The Anarchy’ being adapted into TV series

Posted: Jun 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
William Dalrymple’s ‘The Anarchy’ being adapted into TV series

Indian film producer Sddharth Roy Kapur has acquired the audio-visual rights to author and historian William Dalrymple’s bestselling historical book on colonialism, The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of The East India Company.

The Anarchy is on the rise of the East India Company and the pitfalls of a corporation running a country. Dalrymple, a historian, has written a number of books on the Subcontinent.

Kapur is planning a major TV adaptation of the text and is now bringing together an international creative team to begin crafting the script, the Variety reported.

His credits include Dangal, India’s highest grossing film of all time, the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer The Sky Is Pink, and Netflix Original Yeh Ballet.

The adaptation has yet to be named. The book has been praised by critics. Former US President Barack Obama named it among his top books of 2019.

The show will be constructed in multiple languages, though English will also feature heavily, Kapur told Deadline.

“I’m very excited looking at the initial treatment note, talking about the various ways to bring this book alive and to bring the characters I’ve been living with over the last 6 years onto the screen, so that everyone else can see them in flesh and blood,” Dalrymple was quoted as saying by Variety.

The author is Dalrymple on board as a consultant for the project.

In September last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan was spotted reading Dalrymple’s bestselling book on his flight to Jeddah while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi looked on.

A picture of the premier reading the book went viral and was met with mixed reactions. But perhaps the funniest reaction came from the author himself. He tweeted, “Some guy in a salvar kemise reading the Anarchy…”.

India The Anarchy William Dalrymple
 
