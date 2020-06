Three brothers were killed in Kandhkot after an armed clash between two groups of a tribe, police said Friday.

The deceased were identified as Qasim Sabzoi, Zahid Sabzoi and Abdul Waheed Sabzoi, according to the police. Their bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

The armed clash took place over a land dispute, the SHO of the area police station said.

The murderers managed to escape after the attack. The police are conducting raids to arrest them.