Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods

Tropical Cyclone Nisarga hit Karachi in the shape of a storm on Wednesday night, bringing rain, power cuts and high gusts of winds.

The Pakistan Met Department tweeted a warning that that Nisarga had formed a deep depression over the East-central Arabian Sea and intensified into a cyclonic storm at 1700PST. Winds of up to 60km/hr should be expected it said.

People living in Bahria Town and FB Area reported a sandstorm, thunder and lightning. In Model Colony, power went out. People reported light smatterings of raindrops.

Power was cut in Garden by 8:14pm. “I was standing next to the window and it seemed as it would break any moment,” said a resident of Capital Cooperative Housing Society, near Safoora Chowrangi.

Korangi was reporting a dust storm as well. But close in DHA, it seems to not have reached by 8:17pm. Clifton was also just a little extra windy.

In Model Colony it was a thunderstorm and the lights went out. North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme-33 were also hit.

Power was, however, restored in some parts fairly quickly. K-Electric was inundated with complaints.







