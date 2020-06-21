Solar eclipse visible in cities across Pakistan

The solar eclipse was visible in cities across Pakistan on Sunday, with Sukkur, Gwadar and Larkana seeing a ‘ring of fire’ around the sun.

The eclipse was fully visible in these three cities and partially visible in other cities across the country. The last time this happened was on December 26 when the moon covered the sun in a rare ring of fire solar eclipse.

Met office officials said they expected some weather changes due to the eclipse but have not recorded any significant changes.

The duration of the eclipse was roughly six hours. It was visible in Asia, Africa and Australia.

In Peshawar, the eclipse began at 9:48am and reached its peak at 11:21am. It lasted till 1:02pm.

The eclipse also began at 9:48am in Lahore and lasted till 1:10pm. It reached its peak at 11:26am.

Both cities reported people mostly staying at home to avoid the harmful effects of looking directly at the eclipse.

In Islamabad the same situation was reported, with the public remaining mainly indoors. The eclipse began at 9:50am and ended at 1:06pm.

In Karachi, the eclipse began at 9:26am and by 11am it had covered 92% of the sun. According to the director of Karachi University’s Science and Technology Department, the eclipse was only visible in its complete form in a few cities around the world. The next such eclipse will be on October 25, 2022.

There is another eclipse at the end of this year but it won’t be visible in Pakistan.

In Sukkur, the ring of fire was visible for the first time ever. The city was plunged into darkness at 11:07am for two minutes.

With reporting by Sajjad Haider, Muhammad Luqman, Shahnawaz Ali, Khursheed Alam, Sahil Jogi, and Shahzad Ali.