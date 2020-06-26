Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Sindh’s testing capacity for the novel coronavirus has been cut down by more than half of what it was in June.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah revealed in his daily COVID-19 update on Friday that 5,103 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours. The previous day, 6,458 tests had been carried out.

The highest number of tests were conducted on June 21 which was 13,890. There has been a drop in daily tests by more than 8,000.

The government says this is because health workers carrying out the tests have themselves contracted the virus. Sindh’s free home testing service was halted because many staffers had tested positive.

The province has reported 76,318 cases — the highest in the country so far. The majority of them are from Karachi.

MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Pakistan's 'dark web' sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
