Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half

Sindh’s testing capacity for the novel coronavirus has been cut down by more than half of what it was in June.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah revealed in his daily COVID-19 update on Friday that 5,103 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours. The previous day, 6,458 tests had been carried out.

The highest number of tests were conducted on June 21 which was 13,890. There has been a drop in daily tests by more than 8,000.

The government says this is because health workers carrying out the tests have themselves contracted the virus. Sindh’s free home testing service was halted because many staffers had tested positive.

The province has reported 76,318 cases — the highest in the country so far. The majority of them are from Karachi.