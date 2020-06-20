Sindh sees 2,190 new coronavirus cases June 20

Sindh reported many as 2,190 new cases of coronavirus and 35 more deaths overnight, lifting the tally to 76,353 and a death toll to 1,048, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement issued from CM House Saturday.

Out of 10,830 tests, 2,190 cases were positive. This is 20%. So far 364,959 tests have been conducted against which 67,353 cases have been diagnosed as positive all over Sindh. The overall detection rate has been reported at 18%.

Shah said that 35 more patients died bringing the total number of deaths to 1,048 which is a 1.5% death rate.

At present, 32,193 patients are being treated, of which 30,504 people are in home isolation, 62 are at isolation centers and 1,627 are at hospitals. Furthermore, 700 patients are in critical condition, including 116 who have been put on to ventilators.

The good news is that 1,387 patients have recovered and returned to normal life, which is a 51% recovery rate. This brings the number of recoveries to 34,112.

The district-wise break-up of the new cases:

Total = 2,190

Karachi = 1,315

East = 360

South = 346

Malir = 185

Central = 165

West = 140

Korangi = 119

Khairpur = 123

Hyderabad = 111

Ghotki = 79

Sukkur = 76

Mirpurkhas = 33

Larkana = 31

Naushehroferoze = 30

Dadu = 28

Sanghar = 16

Shaheed Benazirabad = 12

Kashmore = 11

Jamshoro = eight

Badin and Umerkot = six each

Sujawal and Tando Allahyar = five each

Jacobabad = three

Thatta = two

Matiari = one