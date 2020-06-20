Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Health

Sindh sees 2,190 new coronavirus cases June 20

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
HYDERABAD: COVID-19 testing at a laboratory at Shah Bhittai Hospital Latifabad, June 20, 2020. Photo: ONLINE

Sindh reported many as 2,190 new cases of coronavirus and 35 more deaths overnight, lifting the tally to 76,353 and a death toll to 1,048, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement issued from CM House Saturday.

Out of 10,830 tests, 2,190 cases were positive. This is 20%. So far 364,959 tests have been conducted against which 67,353 cases have been diagnosed as positive all over Sindh. The overall detection rate has been reported at 18%.

Shah said that 35 more patients died bringing the total number of deaths to 1,048 which is a 1.5% death rate. 

At present, 32,193 patients are being treated, of which 30,504 people are in home isolation, 62 are at isolation centers and 1,627 are at hospitals. Furthermore, 700 patients are in critical condition, including 116 who have been put on to ventilators.

The good news is that 1,387 patients have recovered and returned to normal life, which is a 51% recovery rate. This brings the number of recoveries to 34,112. 

The district-wise break-up of the new cases:
Total = 2,190
Karachi = 1,315
East = 360
South = 346
Malir = 185
Central = 165
West = 140
Korangi = 119

Khairpur = 123
Hyderabad = 111
Ghotki = 79
Sukkur = 76
Mirpurkhas = 33
Larkana = 31
Naushehroferoze = 30
Dadu = 28
Sanghar = 16
Shaheed Benazirabad = 12
Kashmore = 11
Jamshoro = eight
Badin and Umerkot = six each
Sujawal and Tando Allahyar = five each
Jacobabad = three
Thatta = two
Matiari = one

