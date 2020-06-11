Sindh reports 38 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

At least 38 people died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Thursday.

Of them, 30 died in Karachi alone, the health department said.

Sindh recorded 3,038 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the daily report. Karachi reported 2,471 of them.

The virus has so far killed 776 people, while the number of known active cases stands at 24,005 in the province.

The health department said that at least 1,040 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 22,074 in the province.

The country saw a rapid increase in the number of infections after the government lifted the lockdown before Eid.

In a letter to Punjab health minister on June 7, the World Health Organization said that the number of new cases per day “rose to around 4,000 with a 25% positivity rate” after the government fully relaxed the lockdown.

It asked Pakistan to impose “intermittent lockdowns” in targeted areas because it said the country didn’t fulfill “prerequisite conditions” before easing restrictions.

Doctors in Karachi have also urged the government to follow the WHO’s recommendation and re-impose a lockdown in the country.

“We could have remained safe by imposing a lockdown and shutting down the whole country, and minimizing the cases,” Dr Mirza Ali Azhar of Pakistan Medical Association had said at a press conference on June 10. “But we missed that gold hour.”

The doctor said that the WHO has recommended a lockdown in Pakistan but we took a “reverse” direction.

Pakistan’s top health official, however, has already ruled out any possibility of imposing a two-week lockdown across the country on WHO’s recommendation.

“The WHO only takes health-related factors into account while governments have to think of the public’s livelihoods as well,” PM’s aide on Dr Zafar Mirza told SAMAA TV Wednesday.