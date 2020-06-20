Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away

Prominent religious cleric and the chancellor of Jamia Binoria Mufti Naeem has passed away in Karachi, his seminary’s spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

According to Jamia Binoria’s spokesperson, Mufti Naeem’s health deteriorated Saturday evening. He passed away on the way to a hospital.

Rejecting reports of Mufti Naeem testing positive for coronavirus, the spokesperson said the mufti was suffering from respiratory and heart illness.

The spokesperson said a decision on the scholar’s funeral will be announced after consulting with a committee of Jamia Binoria.

Born in 1958, the scholar founded Jamia Binoria – an international Deobandi educational institute in Karachi – in 1979.

Mufti Naeem’s father Qari Abdul Haleem was from Surat of Indian Gujarat. He had converted to Islam from the Parsi faith.

The cleric had supported the anti-polio campaign in the country when polio workers were coming under attack.

In an interview with foreign journalists in 2014, Naeem had said that medical research has established that the polio vaccine is not injurious to health.

“In the past, I too had suspicions about the vaccine, but not anymore,” he had admitted. “This vaccine saves children from lifetime disabilities and other preventable diseases.”

He was one of the 31 signatories of the religious decree that declared suicide attacks, insurgency against a state and use of force to impose Shariah as “haram”. The fatwa had also endorsed Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad military operations in the country.

Naeem had also expressed concern over killings of suspected Islamist militants in the encounters with security forces.

In an interview with Newsline magazine, Mufti Naeem termed such encounters “unjust”. “I am not saying that those taken down were not guilty, but if you eliminate them like this, it will pave the way for more people to join their ranks.”

In the same interview, Mufti Naeem had defended the religious seminaries and said they had nothing to do with terrorism.

The cleric had blamed former military dictator General Ziaul Haq for promoting Jihad and training people for Jihad in Afghanistan and Kashmir. He also criticised former president General (read) Pervez Musharraf for declaring the “same people” as terrorists.

“You made them ‘mujahids,’ and then you declared them terrorists. What do religious seminaries have to do with that?” he was quoted as saying.

Condolences starts pouring in

Politicians, government officials, journalists and several others have started offering condolences over the demise of the religious scholar.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا ممتاز عالم دین مفتی نعیم کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار



مرحرم کے درجات کی بلندی کی دعا



غم ذدہ خاندان سے تعزیت pic.twitter.com/x2LBgE2G3w — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 20, 2020

I am deeply grieved at the sad demise of Mufti Muhammad Naeem of Jamia Banoria Karachi. He was indeed an esteemed religious scholar and a promoter of interfaith harmony. May Allah Almighty accepts his services, elevates his ranks in the hereafter and give patience to his family. — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) June 20, 2020

جامعہ بنوریہ کراچی کے مفتی نعیم کے انتقال پر انتہائ رنجیدا ہوں- اللہ اُن کو جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے آمین — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 20, 2020

Terrible news! The nation has lost a distinguished religious scholar whose services for the promotion of Islamic education will continue to be remembered for a long time. My heartfelt condolences to his family & students. May Allah rest his soul in peace! https://t.co/vcOl3WBj6l — Shehbaz Sharif (Stay at home to stay safe) (@CMShehbaz) June 20, 2020

One of Pakistan’s most respected Islamic cleric, Mufti Muhammad Naim of Jamia Binoria has passed away. I have profound memory of meeting Mufti sb many times at Jamia. I was also a witness to the most historic event when he rescued Dr Aamir Liaquat after mob attacked him. — Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) June 20, 2020

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

Truly saddened on the demise of #MuftiNaeem who was a renowned scholar

May Allah escalate his ranks in Jannah & pour patience upon him & his family.

He recently spoke on how selling plasma is not allowed in Islam & was a good guide on social issues. pic.twitter.com/uKlJP4VWra — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) June 20, 2020