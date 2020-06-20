Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away

Prominent religious cleric and the chancellor of Jamia Binoria Mufti Naeem has passed away in Karachi, his seminary’s spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

According to Jamia Binoria’s spokesperson, Mufti Naeem’s health deteriorated Saturday evening. He passed away on the way to a hospital.

Rejecting reports of Mufti Naeem testing positive for coronavirus, the spokesperson said the mufti was suffering from respiratory and heart illness.

The spokesperson said a decision on the scholar’s funeral will be announced after consulting with a committee of Jamia Binoria.

Born in 1958, the scholar founded Jamia Binoria – an international Deobandi educational institute in Karachi – in 1979.

Mufti Naeem’s father Qari Abdul Haleem was from Surat of Indian Gujarat. He had converted to Islam from the Parsi faith.

The cleric had supported the anti-polio campaign in the country when polio workers were coming under attack.

In an interview with foreign journalists in 2014, Naeem had said that medical research has established that the polio vaccine is not injurious to health.

“In the past, I too had suspicions about the vaccine, but not anymore,” he had admitted. “This vaccine saves children from lifetime disabilities and other preventable diseases.”

He was one of the 31 signatories of the religious decree that declared suicide attacks, insurgency against a state and use of force to impose Shariah as “haram”. The fatwa had also endorsed Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad military operations in the country.

Naeem had also expressed concern over killings of suspected Islamist militants in the encounters with security forces.

In an interview with Newsline magazine, Mufti Naeem termed such encounters “unjust”. “I am not saying that those taken down were not guilty, but if you eliminate them like this, it will pave the way for more people to join their ranks.”

In the same interview, Mufti Naeem had defended the religious seminaries and said they had nothing to do with terrorism.

The cleric had blamed former military dictator General Ziaul Haq for promoting Jihad and training people for Jihad in Afghanistan and Kashmir. He also criticised former president General (read) Pervez Musharraf for declaring the “same people” as terrorists.

“You made them ‘mujahids,’ and then you declared them terrorists. What do religious seminaries have to do with that?” he was quoted as saying.

Condolences starts pouring in

Politicians, government officials, journalists and several others have started offering condolences over the demise of the religious scholar.

