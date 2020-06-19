Searle assures dexamethasone availability, says it is prescription only

Searle, the pharmaceutical company that makes steroid drug dexamethasone, has reassured the public that it has sufficient amounts of the drug for Pakistan’s needs.

Dexamethasone, a glucocorticoid used in various inflammatory conditions, has shown promising preliminary results in the Oxford University’s Recovery Trial being conducted on COVID-19 patients.

It reduced mortality by one third in severely ill hospitalised COVID-19 patients who were on oxygen therapy or ventilators. On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said Pakistan will consider using the steroid drug on critical patients.

Searle has said that dexamethasone will be available in the market at a price fixed by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. A vial of dexamethasone injection, Decadron 5mL, should cost Rs83.61. A vial of Decadron 1mL will cost Rs21.14.

If suppliers or pharmacies are charging more than these rates, people can complain on Searle’s WhatsApp number 0301-1171404.

To buy Dexamethasone you will need a doctor’s prescription and the drug must only be taken under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

It is only supposed to be useful for critically ill patients who have been hospitalised. The drug should not be used to prevent COVID-19 infection by the general public.

It can have the following adverse effects if taken without medical supervision: increased blood sugar levels, increased blood pressure, insomnia, sexual dysfunction, increased risk of infections, thinning of bones, swelling of hands and legs and life-threatening allergic reactions.



