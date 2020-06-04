Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Sarmad Khoosat shares photo from JPP’s No Time To Sleep

Posted: Jun 4, 2020
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sarmad Khoosat shares photo from JPP’s No Time To Sleep

Photo: Instagram/@sarmadkhoosat

Actor and director Sarmad Khoosat took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from his role as Prisoner Z in Justice Project Pakistan’s No Time To Sleep.

In the post, Khoosat wrote: “Throwback to the confinement and suffocation of this performance and how this quarantined life is imitating all those theatrics in these strange times.”

Back in 2018, on World Day Against the Death Penalty, the JPP, in collaboration with Olomopolo Media and Highlight Arts, put together a 24-hour-long performance that was streamed live around the world. As part of the performance, Khoosat spent 24 hours portraying a death row prisoner’s final moments.

Justice Project Pakistan Sarmad Khoosat
 
