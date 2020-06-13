Residents worry as Sukkur’s Civil hospital without OPD doctors, surgeons

Doctors and surgeons at the outpatient department in Sukkur’s Civil hospital have stopped going to work out of fear of getting coronavirus.

Patients are worried as there is no one to attend to them. The hospital’s outpatient department and operation theatres are closed.

Around 50 specialists and surgeons are from Mahar Medical College who are required to do at least one surgery or OPD session per week.

“The poor are dying for treatment and medicines here,” said one visitor. “These doctors happily go for work to private hospitals as if there is no coronavirus there,” he said.

Another visitor who had come for his daughter’s treatment said, “My daughter doesn’t have a leg. We have come for far, but there is no doctor here. What can we do?”

A staff member working in the emergency ward says the ward is under a lot of pressure. “We are working for 24 hours at a stretch and doctors from other wards are not coming in. Obviously, the burden falls on us then.”