Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Residents worry as Sukkur’s Civil hospital without OPD doctors, surgeons

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents worry as Sukkur’s Civil hospital without OPD doctors, surgeons

Photo: Online

Doctors and surgeons at the outpatient department in Sukkur’s Civil hospital have stopped going to work out of fear of getting coronavirus.

Patients are worried as there is no one to attend to them. The hospital’s outpatient department and operation theatres are closed.

Around 50 specialists and surgeons are from Mahar Medical College who are required to do at least one surgery or OPD session per week.

“The poor are dying for treatment and medicines here,” said one visitor. “These doctors happily go for work to private hospitals as if there is no coronavirus there,” he said.

Another visitor who had come for his daughter’s treatment said, “My daughter doesn’t have a leg. We have come for far, but there is no doctor here. What can we do?”

A staff member working in the emergency ward says the ward is under a lot of pressure. “We are working for 24 hours at a stretch and doctors from other wards are not coming in. Obviously, the burden falls on us then.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.