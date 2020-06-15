Punjab’s coronavirus death toll crosses 1,000

The death toll of the coronavirus in Punjab has crossed the 1,000 mark.

As of Monday morning, the number of deaths in the province was 1,031. Pakistan has reported a total of 2,729 deaths with the most being reported in Punjab.

Islamabad has reported 78 deaths Sindh 831, Balochistan 85, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 675, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 13 and Gilgit-Baltistan 16.

As of Sunday night, Pakistan had reported 141,509 cases with 52,601 in Punjab and 53,085 in Sindh.

The government has warned that coronavirus cases will keep rising in the country and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar predicted they may reach 1.2 million by the end of July.