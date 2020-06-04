PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15

The Pakistan State Oil has cut the prices of high-octane petrol by Rs15 per litre, the company said Thursday.

The high-octane fuel will now be sold at Rs142 per litre.

On May 31, the government reduced on prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs11.88 per litre.

The price of petrol went down by Rs7.6 per litre. A litre of petrol is now being sold at Rs74.52.

Kerosene oil went down by Rs11.88 to Rs35.56 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil was reduced to Rs38.74 per litre after a cut of Rs9.37.

High-speed diesel recorded an increase of 5 paisas. It is now being sold at Rs80.15 per litre.