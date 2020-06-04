Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15

File photo: AFP

The Pakistan State Oil has cut the prices of high-octane petrol by Rs15 per litre, the company said Thursday.

The high-octane fuel will now be sold at Rs142 per litre.

On May 31, the government reduced on prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs11.88 per litre.

The price of petrol went down by Rs7.6 per litre. A litre of petrol is now being sold at Rs74.52.

Kerosene oil went down by Rs11.88 to Rs35.56 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil was reduced to Rs38.74 per litre after a cut of Rs9.37.

High-speed diesel recorded an increase of 5 paisas. It is now being sold at Rs80.15 per litre.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Petrol, PSO
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
What's the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.