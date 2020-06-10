Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: File

PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He confirmed the news on Twitter.

Iqbal said he was quarantining himself for two weeks. “I request my friends and well-wishers to pray for my quick recovery,” Iqbal wrote.

“May God keep everyone safe from this pandemic,” he said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was sad to hear about the COVID-19 infection of PML-N’s general secretary.

“He is not only a senior politician of the country but also an embodiment of nobility, competence, and unwavering ideological commitment,” Shehbaz wrote about Iqbal on Twitter.

