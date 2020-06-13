Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Plane crash: Grieving families want DNA reports sent to Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Plane crash: Grieving families want DNA reports sent to Lahore

Karachi's Model Colony's glimpse after the PIA flight PK-8303 crash landed into houses on May 22. Photo: Online

Grieving families of the victims of the PIA plane crash want DNA samples of their loved ones to be sent to Lahore.

They held a press conference in Karachi on Saturday. The families said the samples have been mishandled in Sindh.

Arif Iqbal Faruqi, who lost his wife and three children in the crash, questioned the organisation that made the DNA reports.

“They were not even checking if the body was of a male or female. They had no intention to check. They scare the families so much that in the end when they finally get the body, they do a burial and never ask about it again,” said Faruqi.

We just want people to get back what’s theirs, he said.

Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at the University of Karachi issued a statement shortly after the press conference and said it has “employed all international quality standards while carrying out forensic DNA analyses of the submitted samples related to the unfortunate incident of plane crash of PIA”.

It said that the laboratory relates the results of its reports with the tested items only and sampling, coding, tagging and handing over of bodies to legal heirs remains the responsibility of the medico-legal department.

The director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences at KU, Dr Iqbal Choudhary, said a “malicious media campaign” is going on by certain elements to undermine the efforts of SFDL as the first standard laboratory of Sindh.

SFDL was assigned the job of identification of the bodies of victims, he explained, adding that all legal requirements were fulfilled when collecting reference samples.

He said a team of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency visited the sample receiving unit on May 23 and demanded the SFDL officials handover the samples and case records to them. Authorisation was not provided.

Dr Ishtiaq stated that the legal requirements were amicably explained to the team for their intended involvement and that later SFDL tried to engage PFSA through proper channel, but its request of collaboration did not receive a positive response.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.