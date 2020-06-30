PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months

The European Union Air Safety Agency has suspended the authorisation for Pakistan International Airlines to operate in Europe for six months, PIA’s spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The airline is already under scrutiny after several problems within the group were uncovered recently, including the issuance of fake licences to pilots.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA’s authorization to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020 with the right to appeal against this decision,” a Pakistan International Airlines’ statement said.

