Pakistan resumes international flight operations

Pakistan will be resuming international flight operations from tomorrow (June 20), the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis confirmed Friday.

This applies to all international airports of the country, except Gwadar and Turbat airports.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari had apprised the federal cabinet on the plight of overseas Pakistanis.

The ministry tweeted that restrictions and limitations, according to the coronavirus situation, will apply to this permission for international flights.

Cargo, special and diplomatic flights will continue to be authorised as per the earlier procedure.

All airlines are obligated to follow the applicable standard operating procedures.