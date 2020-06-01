No shortage of beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza

There is no shortage of beds, ventilators and medical facilities for COVID-19 patients, said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza at a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

He said only 28% of available ventilators are being used for patients with COVID-19, according to Radio Pakistan. On Sunday, Dr Mirza also said that 723 patients were in critical condition and 201 of them were on ventilators.

A Resource Management System that collects and updates data on COVID-19 patients in real-time has been developed in Pakistan, the PM’s aide announced. The system will be linked to hospitals across the country.

Hospitals can give live updates of their data and available medical resources, said Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology Board Shabahat Ali.

This will give the government a consolidated picture of the situation, he added. Over 1,500 hospitals across the country have been linked with the RMS.

Access to the system will be provided to volunteer and social welfare organisations and government agencies such as Rescue 1122 so they have updated information about availability of beds, ventilators, and Personal Protection Equipment for people infected by the virus, Ali added.

Pakistan has reported 72,460 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has crossed 1,500. More than 26,000 people have also recovered from the virus.