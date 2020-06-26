NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal

The National Accountability Bureau wants more time to submit a reference against PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City case.

The prosecutor said witnesses are not appearing due to fears of coronavirus.

The PML-N leader expressed anger over NAB‘s statement asking why he was put in jail for two months when there were no witnesses.

“Why was I arrested when there were no witnesses and no evidence?” Iqbal asked after his hearing during a media talk on Friday.

He said those who made grounds for sports are facing corruption cases.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city.

Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sport City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Iqbal, who was appointed as the federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion have so far been spent on it.