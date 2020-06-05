Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
MQM MPA Shahana Ashar tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Muttahida Qaumi Movement Member Sindh Assembly Shahana Ashar has tested positive for coronavirus.

She reportedly continued attending the assembly sessions after getting her test done, the results of which came back today (Friday).

Several other law makers are awaiting their test results, but continue to attend sessions.

Earlier, the sister-in-law of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho died of coronavirus, PPP leader Sherry Rehman had confirmed.

MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari, his first wife, sons and mother have contracted the coronavirus too.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live, the politician said he hasn’t been able to find a bed at any private hospital in Karachi. His mother, who’s having trouble breathing, is being provided with oxygen at home.

