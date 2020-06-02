Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Model Colony residents ask govt to help rebuild their homes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Model Colony residents ask govt to help rebuild their homes

Photo: AFP

More than 21 houses were destroyed after a plane crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22, revealed the area residents during a press conference on Tuesday.

We lost 15 cars and 20 motorcycles, they told the reporters. “We just want the government to help us rebuild our homes,” said a resident. “The future of our children depends on it.”

We are requesting the government to help us in these crucial times, the resident added. He said a government committee visited and promised compensation but it has yet to meet its promises.

The people have claimed that they have incurred many losses and can’t pay for them.

Ninety-seven people were killed after PK-8303 crashed in Model Colony. Two people miraculously survived it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
What's the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for "arrogant expansionist policies"
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for “arrogant expansionist policies”
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.