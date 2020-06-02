Model Colony residents ask govt to help rebuild their homes

More than 21 houses were destroyed after a plane crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22, revealed the area residents during a press conference on Tuesday.

We lost 15 cars and 20 motorcycles, they told the reporters. “We just want the government to help us rebuild our homes,” said a resident. “The future of our children depends on it.”

We are requesting the government to help us in these crucial times, the resident added. He said a government committee visited and promised compensation but it has yet to meet its promises.

The people have claimed that they have incurred many losses and can’t pay for them.

Ninety-seven people were killed after PK-8303 crashed in Model Colony. Two people miraculously survived it.