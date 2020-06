Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash

A PIA plane from Lahore to Karachi crashed just before arrival on Friday, May 22. A total of 107 people were on board. Two people survived.

Hospitals in the city received the bodies and began the process of identifying them. DNA samples have been taken to be matched with relatives.

Below we give the list of only the names of people who have been identified so far and their names officially released to the media.

So far 94 people have been identified.

This is a developing story.

Warning: This news item and list may be disturbing to read.

A sample collection unit for DNA tests has been established at the Forensic DNA Lab University of Karachi . Family members of the passengers of PK-8303 may visit to submit samples that would be required for a cross match. Contacts: 111 222 292-370; 03422762024, 03319092132

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre received 66 bodies out of which 20 were of females.

List of identified people from JPMC as of 6:00pm on Thursday, June 4:



1. Muhammad Tahir s/o Abdul Mubeen

2. Syeda Saima Imran w/o Imran Hassan

3. Zara Abid d/o Abid Ali

4. Shahnaz Parveen w/o Amanullah Khan

5. Fariha Basharat w/o Asadullah Khan

6. Sajjad Gull (captain of plane)

7. Farhan s/o Abdul Qadir

8. Dilshad Ahmed s/o Mubeen Ahmed

9. Syed Muhammed Ahmed s/o Syed Jamal Ahmed

10. Nida Waqas d/o Irfanullah

11. Ammar Rashid s/o Rashid Mahmood

12. Shoaib Raza s/o Muhammad Shareef Raza

13. Waqas Tariq s/o Muhammad Tariq

14. Iqra Shahid d/o Shahid

15. Maham Shaharyar w/o Maj. Shaharyar

16. Ilsa Shaheryar d/o Shaharyar

17. Farwa Ali d/o Nadim Ali

18. Ch. Fareed s/o Parvez Ahmed

19. Rizwana Khatoon

20. Muhammad Salim Qadri

21. Usama Salim Qadri

22. Dilshad Begum w/o Faqir Muhammad

23. Rifat Khatoon d/o Noor Shah

24. Zahid Karim s/o Abdul Kareem

25. Erik Simon s/o Erik Aurther

26. Rifaat Rida w/o Kamran

27.Malik Zeeshan s/o Malik Muhammad Nawaz

28. Humaira Karim d/o Abdul Kareem

29. Khalid Sherdil s/o A Z K Sherdil

30. Yasmeen Haque Bani w/o Abdul Jalil Siddiqui

31. Khalida w/o Khalid

32. Faryal Rasool

33. Muhammad Abdullah s/o Muhammad Ibrahim

34. Muhammad Shabir s/o Muhammad Sadiq

35. Syed Danish Altaf s/o Syed Altaf Asad

36. Zain Arif s/o Arif Islam

37. Waheeda Rehman w/o Fazalur Rehman

38. Eyleen Farooqui d/o Arif Iqbal Farooqui

39. Eshmail Farooqui

40. Abdul Rahim Zain

41. Surraya Karim

42. Saad Mahmood

43. Kashif Afzal

44. Bilal Ahmed

45. Neelam Barkat Ali

46. Tahira Mahmood

47. Kareem Naveed

48. Fatima tul Zahra

49. Usman Azam

50. Abdul Qayyum Ashraf

51. Malik Zeeshan s/o Malik Muhammad Nawaz

52. Rizwan Ahmed

53. Muhammad Salim Aslam

54. Mirza Wahid Baug

55. Huzaifa Imran

56. Nazia Mairaj

57. Muhammad Zubair

58. Kiran Shahid

59. Zahra Nafees

60. Ibrahim Polani

61. Muhammad Mubashir

62. Nosheen Tahir

63. Mahreen Ansar

64. Syed Aidan Altaf

65. Syeda Aisha

66. Muhammad Siddiq Polani

67. Muhamma Usman Polani





A total of 31 bodies were brought to Civil Hospital, Karachi.

List of identified people from CHK as of 6:00pm on Thursday, June 4:

1. Lieutenant Balach Khan s/o Falak Sher

2. Syed Danish Shah s/o Syed Ahad shah

3. Asif Fayyaz Raja s/o Fayaz Ahmed

4. Alian Waqas s/o Muhammad Waqas Tariq

5. Major Shaheryar s/o Fazal Muhammad

6. Fozia Arjumand w/o Arif

7. Anaya Farooq d/o Arif Iqbal

8. Shabbir Ahmed s/o Shaikh Bashir Ahmed.

9. Riyan Shaheryar

10. Alveena Mustafa

11. Hafsa Imtiaz

12. Sara Abdul Rahim

13. Rai Attaullah s/o Haji Muhammad Khan

14. Amina Irfan d/o Irfan

15. Muhammad Shaheer s/o Sagheer

16. Qadir Masih

17. Muhammad Yar Khan

18. Ansar Naqvi

19. Ishtiaq Ahmed

20. Phiroze Ogra

21. Hamza Yousif

22. Anam Khan (crew)

23. Waqas Younis

24. Malik Irfan (crew)

25. Aima Waqas

26. Suraya Kareem

27. Muhammad Saleem Aslam

28. Saad Mahmood

29. Asma Shahzadi (crew)

In a separate tweet, Dawn Editor Zaffar Abbas confirmed that journalist Ansar Naqvi also died in the plane crash.

Bodies of all those identified have been handed over to their relatives.