Lahore teenager arrested for murdering father with a brick

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Riaz, killed his father by repeatedly hitting a brick on his head while he was asleep in Lahore’s Lower Mall area on Sunday.

According to the family, 60-year-old Muhammad Ali was forced to beg after he lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Riaz did not like to see his father begging and often used to fight with him to stop doing it,” his mother said. “They had gotten into an argument a day before he committed the crime.”

Ali has left behind a wife and four children.

The teenager has been arrested and the police have confiscated the crime weapon from him. A case has been registered.