Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

KP health DG, local government secretary test positive for COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Photo: Online

Two more government officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Director-General of Health Services Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan and Secretary for Local Government Mian Shakil Ahmad have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Media Focal Person on Coronavirus Zain Raza on Twitter on Tuesday. He said they had been working to tackle COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier the KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Public Health Director Dr Ikramullah Khan, KP CM’s special assistant for local bodies Kamran Bangash and MNA Munir Orakzai had also been diagnosed with the virus.

Orakzai died of a heart attack on Tuesday after he had recovered from COVID-19.

