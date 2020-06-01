KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex

A doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hayatabad Medical Complex on Monday became the latest victim of violence towards health workers in the country, which has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Sanaullah, a training medical officer at Peshawar’s HMC, was attacked by three to four attendants of a suspected COVID-19 patient at the hospital’s OPD, confirmed KP Young Doctors’ Association General Secretary Dr Asfandyar Bhittani to SAMAA Digital.

This is the fourth such incident in the last seven days, he added.

The doctor had been returning to the OPD after attending to a call in the hospital’s ICU. He had to take a nasal swab of a COVID-19 patient admitted there. The attendants claimed the doctor had arrived late to the OPD and starting verbally abusing and then physically attacking him.

Dr Sanaullah sustained injuries to his eye and nose. The assailants also ripped his PPE apart. It is not yet clear whether he has a fracture, said the YDA secretary.

The YDA KP account on Twitter also posted a video of Dr Sanaullah speaking about the incident.

Attendents attacked another doctor in HMC Peshawar, who was performing duty in CCT. Sitiuation is getting worse for docs. Docs across the province may opt for withdrawl of services if security measure were not taken.@AroojAurangzaib @DrAliahaider @ammaralijan @AmberRShamsi pic.twitter.com/yzunUQYCqC — YDA KP(official) (@kpk_young) June 1, 2020

The YDA secretary said the police has not yet registered an FIR. Doctors at the hospital say the local police is not helping and they demand the provincial government look into the matter and provide them better security.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government had not issued a statement regarding the incident at the time of filing this story.