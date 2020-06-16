KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment department conducted an operation in and around Empress Market in Saddar on Tuesday.

KMC Anti-encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui oversaw the operation. It was the corporation’s first major anti-encroachment operation in the lockdown.

Push-carts, patharas, cabins, fruit and vegetable stalls were confiscated. The police was also present.

Siddiqui said no one is allowed to setup stalls, cabins and any sort of encroachment in and around the Empress Market.

He said the anti-encroachment operation will continue in the rest of Saddar, including Regal, Mobile Market and other adjacent markets.

This operation was launched by KMC in 2018 on Supreme Court orders to remove encroachments from Empress Market and restore its old status.

