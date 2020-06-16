Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment department conducted an operation in and around Empress Market in Saddar on Tuesday.

KMC Anti-encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui oversaw the operation. It was the corporation’s first major anti-encroachment operation in the lockdown.

Push-carts, patharas, cabins, fruit and vegetable stalls were confiscated. The police was also present.

Siddiqui said no one is allowed to setup stalls, cabins and any sort of encroachment in and around the Empress Market.

He said the anti-encroachment operation will continue in the rest of Saddar, including Regal, Mobile Market and other adjacent markets.

This operation was launched by KMC in 2018 on Supreme Court orders to remove encroachments from Empress Market and restore its old status.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.