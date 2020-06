The Cantonment Board Clifton has started cleaning the storm water drains across Karachi to prepare for the monsoon season.

There are a total of 40 small and big storm water drains within the limits of CBC. Majority of these fall within DHA.

Around 50% work is complete and the rest will be completed within a week, the CBC spokesperson said.

He said the CBC sanitation department is conducting the cleaning on a daily basis.

The CBC spokesperson said heavy machinery is being used.