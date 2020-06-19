Karachi cop killed, three more injured as mobile turns turtle

A police officer was killed and three other officials injured in an accident while they were on their way to a shootout between robbers and the police near Karachi’s Northern Bypass.

Irfan, a policeman, was killed in the shootout.

A police mobile trying to reach the scene turned turtle because of over-speeding, injuring three law enforcers and killing another. One of the injured officers has been identified as Peerabad SHO Sharafat Khan.

The officer deceased in the accident was identified as sub-inspector Ghulam Rasool.

The law enforcers have been shifted to a hospital.