I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan

Fashion designer Maheen Khan has said that she will never fly with the Pakistan International Airline ever again.

“For over 30 years, jobs in PIA have been given to political favourites or their relatives,” she tweeted on Monday. The designer claimed that the airline was being run by “sifarashies” (those hired through nepotism).

For over 30 years jobs have been given in PIA to political favourites or their relatives .Shocking that a airline is run by “sifarashies.” Shameful disregard for lives alive or not as seen in the way the bereaved families are being treated after the crash — Maheen Khan (@Maheenkhanpk) June 1, 2020

Khan expressed her anger and disappointment at the airline. “Shameful disregard for lives…. as seen in the way the bereaved families are being treated after the crash,” she reiterated.

The national carrier has been under fire after its flight PK-8303, with 99 passengers and eight crew members, crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22. Only two passengers survived the crash, while several residents of the colony were injured as well.