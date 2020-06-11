Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Headlines 9am: 101 coronavirus deaths, 2 soldiers martyred

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Headlines 9am: 101 coronavirus deaths, 2 soldiers martyred

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Another 101 people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths in the country has reach 2,356. A total of 5,834 new cases were reported in the same time period.
  • More parliamentarians have been affected by the virus. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal and PTI’s Farrukh Habib, Senator Sana Jamali and Usman Qadri have tested positive for the virus. PTI Sindh leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has also tested positive. They have all gone into quarantine.
  • Two soldiers were martyred in an IED attack in North Waziristan. Two others were injured.
  • India targeted a civilian settlement in the Jandhrot Sector, injuring two children and two women. The Pakistan Army returned fire and targeted Indian check posts. The Indian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office to hear Pakistan’s condemnation of the incident.
  • Two cracker attacks were reported in Karachi, one in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 5 at a tyre repair shop and the second near Quaidabad’s Manzil Pump Chowk. A pedestrian injured in the attack was shifted to Jinnah hospital.
  • Criminal cases will be registered against the people involved in the sugar crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the suggestions made by the guar inquiry commission. The first reference has been sent to NAB. The premier’s special assistant on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, said some people have been named in the sugar crisis report and the relevant departments have been ordered to start an inquiry.
  • The federal budget for the next fiscal year will be presented on June 12 (Friday). Finance adviser Hafeez Sheikh will present an economic progress report today. Only 86 parliamentarians will be present during the budget session.
  • A plastic warehouse caught fire in Karachi’s Ittehad Town last night. The fire brigade managed to control the blaze after a few hours. No lives were lost but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 04 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 04 June | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.