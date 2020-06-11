Headlines 9am: 101 coronavirus deaths, 2 soldiers martyred

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Another 101 people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths in the country has reach 2,356. A total of 5,834 new cases were reported in the same time period.

More parliamentarians have been affected by the virus. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal and PTI’s Farrukh Habib, Senator Sana Jamali and Usman Qadri have tested positive for the virus. PTI Sindh leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has also tested positive. They have all gone into quarantine.

Two soldiers were martyred in an IED attack in North Waziristan. Two others were injured.

India targeted a civilian settlement in the Jandhrot Sector, injuring two children and two women. The Pakistan Army returned fire and targeted Indian check posts. The Indian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office to hear Pakistan’s condemnation of the incident.

Two cracker attacks were reported in Karachi, one in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 5 at a tyre repair shop and the second near Quaidabad’s Manzil Pump Chowk. A pedestrian injured in the attack was shifted to Jinnah hospital.

Criminal cases will be registered against the people involved in the sugar crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the suggestions made by the guar inquiry commission. The first reference has been sent to NAB. The premier’s special assistant on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, said some people have been named in the sugar crisis report and the relevant departments have been ordered to start an inquiry.

The federal budget for the next fiscal year will be presented on June 12 (Friday). Finance adviser Hafeez Sheikh will present an economic progress report today. Only 86 parliamentarians will be present during the budget session.

A plastic warehouse caught fire in Karachi’s Ittehad Town last night. The fire brigade managed to control the blaze after a few hours. No lives were lost but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.