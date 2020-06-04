Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified

Here are SAMAA TV’s headlines from the 6pm bulletin.

Three more victims of the PIA plane crash have been identified. The identification of seven bodies is still pending. The engine and landing gear of the plane has not been picked up despite the passage of 13 days since the crash. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan says the inquiry is progressing quickly and the report will be made public by June 22.

The number of coronavirus infections in Punjab rose by 4.1% in the last one week, according to a report by provincial health department. In its report submitted to the cabinet committee, the health department predicted that the number of total cases could rise over 60,000 in the last week of June and it feared the fatalities will also rise.

The federal government has warned that it will seal markets where people are not following the coronavirus SOPs. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill says special teams will be formed in every province to ensure the public practices social distancing. Those found violating the SOPs will be fined.

Six bus drivers have been arrested in Karachi’s Saddar for not wearing masks while driving. They have been shifted to the Preedy police station. The Sindh government allowed public transport to resume operations on Wednesday after two months. The transporters were, however, told to follow the government’s SOPs to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases continue to spike in Pakistan. In the last 24 hours, more than 4,600 infections were reported. So far, nearly 83,000 known COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 1,727 patients have died.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah spoke to the media outside the NAB office in Rawalpindi. He said the coronavirus outbreak is more severe in Islamabad than Karachi.

Another doctor has died of the novel coronavirus. Dr Hafeez Maqsood, who was an associate professor at Services Hospital, is the most recent COVID-19 fatality. The 55-year-old doctor had been put on the ventilator.

A total of 123 passengers who recently arrived in Karachi on a flight from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the coronavirus, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced on Thursday. He said the war against the coronavirus is still being waged and that many Pakistanis coming from abroad have been infected.

Pakistanis are unable to benefit from the reduced petrol prices in the country. Most petrol stations in major cities have reportedly run of petrol.

The federal government is seeking investment from the private sector in the Pakistan Steel Mills after deciding to lay off all its employees. Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said on Thursday that the government is looking to restructure the debts and hand over core operations of the Mill to private investors to help revive it.

A curfew has been imposed in 40 US states due to protests against the killing of George Floyd. Around 1,600 US soldiers have been deployed in Washington DC. Many celebrities have joined the protests as well.