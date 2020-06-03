‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’

The public still has time to strictly follow the SOPs and take precautions against the virus, says Information Minister Shibli Faraz. He said otherwise the government will have no choice but to tighten the lockdown again.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the government official said every life matters to the government. He said the pubic will have to be careful.

The point of easing restrictions was to protect lives and keep the economy running, but SOPs are not being followed, he said, adding that the public still has time to listen.

Faraz said the government is pursuing a very well organised and coordinated strategy to curb the spread of the contagion.