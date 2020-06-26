Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer

A health official (L) wearing protective gear takes a sample from a man at a drive-through screening and testing facility for the COVID-19 coronavirus, alongside a street in Islamabad on June 9, 2020. Photo: AFP

The Sindh branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has opened up a free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility at Hilal-e-Ahmer House, Karachi.

People can call them at 021-37130084, the Red Crescent’s Aagahi helpline, and request an appointment. The helpline will be active from 9am to 7pm. Testing itself will be carried between 10am and 3pm, the PRCS said on Thursday.

Those who will be considered for testing include people with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, those who have been in contact with a confirmed case or those who have recently travelled abroad.

The Indus Hospital has provided technical support to PRCS in this regard. The facility is primarily for people who cannot afford to get themselves tested.

The paramedical staff and other personnel deployed at the testing facility in Karachi have been provided with all the necessary safety and protective equipment to safeguard them against the viral epidemic.

PRCS Sindh Chairman Shahnaz S Hamid said that the management of the PRC Sindh is pleased to have a higher level of collaboration and assistance from local and international donors and philanthropists. She urged others to come forward to donate generously for the procurement of testing kits.

PRC Sindh has also activated an Emergency Control Room at its provincial headquarters and deployed volunteers at the Field Isolation Centre at Expo Centre Karachi and the PDMA operations department.

Recently, it distributed KN-95 masks among health staff of public hospitals in Sindh to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Karachi Red crescent society
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.