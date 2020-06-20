Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem

The Chancellor of Jamia Binoria Mufti Naeem passed away on Saturday night.

Here are a few interesting things we learnt about him.

The paternal side of his family was from Surat, India. According to a Jamia Binoria spokesperson, Mufti Naeem’s grandfather was born a Parsi and later embraced Islam. The spokesperson said that Mufti Naeem’s father had been four years old at the time. Mufti Naeem was one of the first Pakistani Muslim scholars to speak in favour of polio vaccinations and population control. He asked the Ulemas of all Islamic sects to condemn the misuse of the blasphemy law. According to Jamia Binoria spokesperson, you could always find Mufti Naeem reading the Holy Quran. “I once asked him why are you always reading the Quran, and he said he enjoyed it. He told me he tried to read seven siparahs a day.” He was the brains behind Paigham-e-Pakistan, a fatwa sought by the government to counter terrorism. It was held in Islamabad on February 10, 2016 and one of the guest speakers was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Muhammad Ahmed Hussain. Over five thousand Ulema, Mashaikh and scholars attended the Paigham-e-Islam conference, voicing concern over the rise of terrorism. Back in 2007, Mufti Naeem spoke out against suicide bombings as well.



